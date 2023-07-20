BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Braintree man won a virtual sweepstakes — but when he didn’t get his prize, he contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Conor’s computer skills have earned him a few digital dollars.

“I saw an opportunity,” Conor said.

He made about 100 bucks buying and selling cryptocurrency.

Then he entered a computer contest.

“It was pretty much like playing a video game. You would just move your character around. The goal was to go around the map and get as many coins as you could,” Conor said.

And he won — what he calculated to be about $1700 worth of crypto.

“I was excited for that. That made me pretty happy that happened that I won so much,” Conor said.

He filled out a form and signed an affidavit sent by the event sponsor

“I made sure I got it in time,” Conor said.

But a year passed, and he says he didn’t get his digital dough.

“It was always an excuse week after week after week of why they can’t send it. ‘we need another 30 days.’ it was just that constantly. Six months in, they stopped emailing me. I was pretty sad,” Conor said.

So Conor decided to give solve it seven a shot.

“I have seen the great work you guys do getting things done,” Conor said.

We contacted the sponsor, and soon after — Conor got a digital gift card for $2700.

“I was smiling so much because, after a year of waiting, that was really a nice thing to see in my email. Thank you so much for the help. You guys really did some magic getting them to answer, and I’m so happy,” Conor said.

