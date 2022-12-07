A Walpole teen was dancing on air. She got invited to an international dance competition. But when it was canceled, she and her mom had some travel trouble. So they contacted Solve It 7.

Maeve has been Irish step dancing since she was three.

“I really love dancing,” Maeve said.

She has danced her way through different competitions, and won dozens of awards.

“It’s a lot of work,” Maeve said.

In 2020, Maeve got invited to a championship in Ireland.

“I was really excited to compete in Ireland,” Maeve said.

Her mom Aimee booked their tickets with an international airline.

“We were so excited. It’s awesome seeing her dance. It’s just incredible,” Aimee said.

But when COVID hit, the competition was canceled.

“I was pretty sad because I was really looking forward to it,” Maeve said.

Aimee called the airline and got a voucher for future flights. But now Maeve doesn’t have any future plans to perform in Europe, where the airline flies.

“There was no reason to travel there. We could not use the credit,” Aimee said.

Aimee says she asked for her money back, but the airline told her:

“We can’t refund your money,” Aimee said.

So, Aimee gave Solve It 7 a whirl.

“My mother-in-law’s like, ‘Just give them a call – reach out.'” Aimee said.

We contacted an airline representative who quickly stepped up. She emailed us saying, “…we have reviewed the request and, as a gesture of goodwill, have issued a cash refund…”

“I was beyond ecstatic,” Aimee said.

“Thank you for getting the money back,” Maeve said.

Aimee got an $1100 refund. She put the money towards this new dance dress for Maeve.

“I can’t believe how much Solve It 7 helped me out,” Aimee said.

That’s music to our ears!

Do you need help with a problem? Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com, or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

