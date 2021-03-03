Solve It 7: Debit Card Disaster

(WHDH) — Being in the hospital can be tough. For Alma Daniel, she couldn’t wait to get well enough to go home.

“I had pneumonia, and I also had this cough, you know that just seemed not to want to go away,” Alma said.

But when she got better and went home, she discovered that there was money missing from her account.

Alma says she uses her debit card to pay for items like her rent, her phone bill, and her groceries.

She has several health issues and relies on social security benefits, but when she tried to access the money with her debit card, she found $1,400 was gone.

“Somebody was taking money off of my card. And I didn’t know who it was,” said Alma.

Alma called the card company to report the fraud and a representative said they’d send her a new card with a new account and the missing money would be restored.

Alma received the card, but not the money, “I was at my wit’s end, you know, I didn’t know what else to do.”

That’s when she called Solve It 7!

We contacted the debit card company and they agreed to send Alma a new card and help her activate it properly so she could access her money.

Alma said, “I had a feeling of relief; you know Solve It 7 helped me out a lot. I went into my bedroom and sat down in my bed and I cried because I didn’t know what else to do. You know, but I thank Solve It 7 for helping me through this problem.”

Got a problem you can’t solve on your own? Send an email to SolveIt7@WHDH.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)