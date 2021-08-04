BOSTON (WHDH) - When the weather is this nice – you want to be outside as much as possible.

The Bovell’s decided to deck out their home to do just that.

“I was envisioning myself, cooking out, just dinner and enjoying the deck,” Cheryl said.

“We had a wooden deck that was well worn it was about 25 years old and we wanted to replace it,” Ken said.

They chose a contractor to build a deck they hoped would last decades.

Ken said, “it’s a vinyl material that avoids having to do daily maintenance it ran us about $24,000.

The Bovell’s signed a contract last summer to begin work on the deck.

Ken said, “it was supposed to be finished in October of 2020.

“They came out and erected what you see back here and then it all stopped, the work just stopped,” Ken said.

The contractor blamed bad weather for the deck delay.

Ken said, “we heard that there was a supply issue so the materials weren’t readily available.”

The work on the deck started up again last November but something wasn’t right.

Ken said, “we told the contractor that this was the incorrect material.”

The deck was supposed to be all brown – not white.

“He said he didn’t have the materials to complete the job–that’s not what we paid for.

I can explain it in one word–frustration. I think we got stonewalled,” Ken said.

The Bovell’s decided to hammer out one last option.

“That’s when we reached out to you guys,” Ken said.

We contacted the company and they apologized to the Bovell’s.

They said the deck materials they requested have been on back-order.

They said they would put in a rush request so they could finish the job by this summer and a few months later the Bovell’s are enjoying their new deck.

Ken said, “this is where we wanted to be a year ago.”

“I’m grateful for you guys, cause we wouldn’t have been here. I don’t believe we would have been here,” Cheryl said.

