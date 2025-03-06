MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman relied on a rental car to get to work.

But when it was time for her to turn it in, she hit a roadblock.

So, she took the fast lane to Solve It 7.

Britany Lobo’s life came to a screeching stop when her car died in 2022.

“I was dealing with some financial hardships. I didn’t have the funds to go out and buy a new one,” said Britany.

Without enough money for a new car, Britany found an affordable rental.

“They were the only company that allowed me to rent long term with a better affordability and rate,” said Britany.

She used the rental car for two years without any problems – until she gave it back.

“They notified me that I was in the clear, that I would be receiving my deposit. Just wait three to five business days, and from there, it was all set,” said Britany.

Five days turned into two months without her $350 deposit. Britany says she could never get a clear answer from company representatives.

“It was a lot of runarounds, a lot of you know, we really don’t know where your funds are right now. It just seemed like the relationship we built over the two years was nonexistent. The fact that I was a customer so for so long and come time for answers and come time for explanations, there’s none ,” said Britany.

So, Britany shifted gears and turned to Solve It 7.

“A good friend of mine told me about Solve It 7 and how you guys help to take that initiative to really get something, some type of answer,” said Britany.

And we did get an answer!

We reached out to the company and discovered Britany’s deposit went to her old bank account.

After we got involved, Britany received her deposit plus $1,000 dollars to make up for the delay.

“Thank you, guys. Honestly, you guys are amazing, the steadfast work that you guys do is amazing. I’m truly, truly grateful and appreciative,” said Britany.

