WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop restaurant owner panicked when more than $19,000 never made it to her bank from a food delivery app.

When she couldn’t get any answers, she asked Solve It 7 for help.

Karen Mui has been in the restaurant business for nearly 30 years, doing what she loves.

“We do the best we can, and also make sure everything is clean, fresh, nice,” said Karen.

Looking to expand, Karen put Happy Kitchen on a food delivery app to reach even more customers.

“They are helping a lot of small business owners with a lot of business,” said Karen.

Things were going well until last July. Karen noticed the app hadn’t sent thousands of dollars she was owed.

“I cannot sleep for about five weeks. My eyes are always crazy. Sometimes I cry to my husband, I say, ‘Oh my god, why are they holding my money,'” said Karen.

She says the company told her there were issues with her banking information.

“Why don’t you have all of my bank information? We never changed our bank. So I keep calling, I send an email, text message, everything,” said Karen.

After two months of back-and-forth, Karen was still missing more than $19,000.

“You need money to pay on time, everything. The day by the day, the month by the month, it is not two days or two weeks, it is over two months,” said Karen.

That’s when her friend suggested Solve It 7.

“He told me hey, Karen, Channel 7, they can help you a lot,” said Karen.

We delivered good news. Once we jumped into action, Karen’s money was on its way.

“I want to say thank you very much. 7News, they helped me a lot. When I got the money last night, I had a good sleep,” said Karen.

