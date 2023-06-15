A South Shore woman bought an extended warranty for her dishwasher but says when she couldn’t get paid for her claim, she contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Anne was forced to wash her dirty dishes by hand for weeks…

“I really don’t enjoy this at all. I’m a little older, and my back doesn’t feel so good standing at the sink,” Anne said.

She had a dishwasher but it broke down.

“There was just water in the bottom of the dishwasher. Everything was filthy. And I’m like, oh, my goodness,” Anne said.

Anne put in a claim on the extended warranty she purchased.

“It seems like nowadays when things break, the whole thing breaks. It’s not a small inexpensive part that you need to replace,” Anne said.

The warranty company sent a repair person and told Anne:

“It’s too expensive to repair. So we’ll just give you a check for the depreciated value of the dishwasher,” Anne said.

Anne says she was told she’d get a check for $470 dollars in two to three months.

So she bought a new dishwasher.

“At least still help defray the cost of a new machine. We want to manage our money carefully,” Anne said.

But for eight months Anne didn’t get a check.

“Very frustrating. And I’d walk back in the house going, where’s my money? I emailed, and I would get emails back saying, ‘Oh, we’re looking into it, or my boss has it, you know, it should have been paid,’ blah, blah, blah,” Anne said.

Needing her money Anne decided to check out Solve It 7. “I said, ‘Well, it’s worth a try.'”

We emailed the warranty company several times soon after her check arrived.

“Honest to goodness, thank you so much for helping. You say what you’re gonna do and you do it. That’s wonderful,” Anne said.

