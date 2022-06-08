ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man mailed a check to his contractor but his payment was stolen. Then he says he got the refund runaround from his bank. So he called Solve It 7. When Mike bought his Attleboro house getting a fence to keep his Pugs, Bailey and Jax in the yard was a top priority.

“The first step was to make sure that the dogs would be safe and secure,” Mike said.

Mike hired someone to install the fencing and mailed him a check for $4300 back in December, but the check never arrived!

“I was shocked,” Mike said.

Someone stole the check and managed to cash it.

“I went to the bank the teller was like, ‘Oh, yeah, no, this is clearly not endorsed by the person who it’s written out to.’ I was just blown away,” Mike said.

Mike alerted his bank.

“I filed the claim and figured within a couple of weeks that I’d have my money back,” Mike said.

But months went by with no reimbursement.

“They had no updates; they had no timeline,” Mike said.

So, Mike checkedin with Solve it 7.

“I was fed up with it. I was like, it’s time to call somebody else that can try to help me out,” Mike said.

We contacted Mike’s bank and were told since the check was cashed atanother bank it took some time to investigate.

Soon after our call Mike got that $4300 deposited back into his account.

“We’re thrilled,” Mike said.

Now Mike has his fence and his dogs have a safe place to play.

“I just wanna say thank you so much to Solve It 7. If it wasn’t for you guys, I don’t know if you know, we’d have a fence today,” Mike said.

Feeling fenced in by a problem you just can’t solve? Let us try.

Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com

Or give us a call at 617-367-7777

