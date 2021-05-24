Solve It 7: Driveway Desertion

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Spend a minute with The Gordon’s and you can see their love!

“We had chemistry, I like to talk, and she likes to listen,” Carson said.

“And I like to laugh and he’s very funny,” Lovern said.

A few years ago, they found a home they loved too.

Carson said, “I was looking for a house with particular features, yard space, a basement for a man cave and this one has all the above.”

They loved the house, but not the driveway.

Lovern said, “it had a single lane driveway, and it was pretty broken up so a lot of dents, cracks, just a lot of uneven issues as well.”

So last year, they hired a company to repave the driveway and widen it to fit two cars, costing $5,600.

The company did the work and things looked great.

But a few days later, The Gordon’s realized some of the paving started to sink and the driveway was actually too narrow.

Carson said, “the driveway wasn’t wide enough–it was about 20 feet.”

The Gordon’s paid for a width of 22 feet.

They called the company and were told someone would come out to take a look.

But after weeks of waiting no one came.

Lovern said, “they just forgot about us; they put us on the back burner.”

Tired of waiting, The Gordon’s called Solve It 7.

We reached out to the paving company at the end of last year and a representative told us bad weather and the pandemic had slowed their response time.

They promised when the weather got warmer, they’d fix things.

And when spring came, they did!

“We’re quite happy that you guys stayed on top of them–now we get to fully enjoy the full span, fixed driveway without sink spots,” Lovern said.

Paving the way for a happy ending.

“If not for Solve It 7 we would have not been here, so we’re so thankful!” Lovern said.

Got a problem you can’t solve on your own? Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)