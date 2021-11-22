WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Laurie Collins loves having family and friends at her home.

“I’m a grandma and a mom; my fiance has an elderly father who comes here and lots of little kids are here,” Laurie says.

Before the holiday get-togethers start she wanted to have her driveway fixed.

Laurie says, “I was afraid somebody was going to slip and fall and get hurt. I have an area in the driveway that is sinking so water collects. I also didn’t want in the wintertime for it to freeze, it becomes ice.”

She hired a contractor to repair the areas that were sinking

Laurie says, “I paid $775 upfront and I signed a contract with them.”

Laurie was told a representative would be in touch to schedule the repairs, but that didn’t happen.

“Every time I called they would just keep telling me that they didn’t have a date for me,” Laurie says.

5 months later, a date was finally set for the work to be done.

Laurie says, “at that point, we moved all of the vehicles out of the driveway and all of the things that I needed to do to prepare.”

But there was a big problem.

“They didn’t show up and when I called I was told that they had some equipment breakdown,” Laurie says.

The contractor also said they were running behind schedule because of rainy weather.

“From there I was just never put on the schedule again, it got to where I was calling 3 times a week,” Laurie says.

So Laurie called Solve It 7 instead!

We reached out to the contractor and explained that if a repair date couldn’t be scheduled then Laurie should be let out of her contract.

“They dropped the ball,” Laurie says.

Days later the contractor reached out to Laurie directly.

“I ended up getting an email from the gentleman who came out to do the initial estimate and they would be issuing me a refund,” Laurie says.

They also voided the contract so Laurie could find someone else to fix her driveway.

“I think it’s wonderful and I appreciate everything that you’ve done,” Laurie says.

