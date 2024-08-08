QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man thought it would be an easy fix when his fence was damaged by a delivery truck. But after months of spinning his wheels, he turned to Solve It 7.

Ken Flagg says a delivery driver crashed his plans for his day off.

“I was sitting in my room here watching TV, when all of the sudden I heard a commotion outside. I looked outside and there’s a 26-foot box truck eating my fence off the side of my property. I drive heavy equipment for a living, so I know better than to drive something like that up this road,” said Ken.

He called the company immediately.

“The fence was here one day, now it’s gone. We just want it back. I figured it would be resolved pretty quick, but unfortunately it wasn’t,” said Ken.

He says he hit five months of speed bumps.

“We tried to reach out to the number that they gave us and to no avail, we couldn’t reach a human being, we kept trying and trying,” said Ken.

When he did reach someone, Ken says he got bounced around to different people with no real answers. ​So he​ called Solve It 7.

“I got in contact with you guys and things started moving right away,” said Ken.

We contacted the company and that same day, ​they called Ken. Now he’s getting the money he needs to fix his fence.

“I really appreciate your help and I’m very impressed with the speed and effect you have on these people,” said Ken.

