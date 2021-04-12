Solve It 7: Framingham Weight Bar

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weber Liberato wasn’t going to let COVID keep him and his family from staying fit.

So, when the virus shut down their gym, he decided to get what they needed to pump iron at home!

“That was my intention to work out, for me and my kids to workout inside of the home, ” Weber said.

Along with the weights, he bought a new bench. Then he needed a new weight bar; he found one he liked on eBay.

“They said 3 months I would receive the product,” Weber said.

Three months went by and he still didn’t have the bar. So, Weber emailed eBay.

Weber said, “they responded to me once and they say I have to first contact the seller. And I said okay, so I contacted the seller.”

The seller told him that he should be receiving the weight bar soon.

“At this point, I didn’t believe he was planning to deliver it to me. It was about like 4 or 5 months back and forth,” Weber said.

Not wanting to wait any longer, Weber called SOLVE IT 7!

We reached out to eBay and explained that after almost half of a year, the seller still hadn’t shipped the bar.

“They sent me a message and asked for the information, and I provided (it),” Weber said.

eBay agreed to give Weber a full refund.

“I was so grateful for 7News,” Weber said.

Got a problem you can’t solve on your own? Send an email to solveit7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

