A family on the Cape was excited to get their new fridge. But when delivery day came, it ended with damage. So they asked Solve It 7 for help.

“They took a chip of wood out of the base of the cabinet,” Lisa said. “They just started to rock my refrigerator back and forth and side to side to try to get it out. I heard the whole panel crack. I was beside myself.”

The West Barnstable woman says fixing her custom cabinets will cost $5800.

“Beyond frustrating,” Lisa said.

She called the store where she bought the fridge. But the company it uses for deliveries denied doing any damage.

“Nobody would listen to me. Nobody would even take responsibility. I didn’t know who else to turn to,” Lisa said.

So she turned to Solve It 7.

We talked with a store employee who worked with the delivery company and its claims adjuster.

Soon after, we received an email saying:

“We worked… to get this resolved.”

“We are thankful… for the opportunity to make this right.”

Lisa got a check for the damage, and her cabinet repairs are now in the works.

“Thank goodness I contacted you. You were my lifeline. You kept me sane through this whole thing. Because nobody else would listen to me. Nobody else would advocate for me,” Lisa said.

