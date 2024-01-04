A local man arranged to have his old refrigerator picked up ​and​ recycled, but no one ever came to take it away. After waiting months, he finally emailed Solve It Seven for help. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Edward was sick and tired of seeing his old fridge sitting in his foyer next to his front door…

“It’s still here. I’m still waiting,” Edward said.

The Marine Corps veteran had been waiting for three months to have it picked up.

“It’s aggravating,” Edward said.

Last year, Edward signed up for a refrigerator recycling program through his electric company.

“It’s a no-brainer. They’re going to come and take it and give me $125,” Edward said.

He got an email saying his fridge would be picked up on September 1st. Just before Labor Day.

“September 1st rolled along. I waited all day. Nobody showed up. No call, no anything,” Edward said.

The next day he called his utility company.

“They said, well, we’re having problems,” Edward said.

But Halloween passed, then Thanksgiving, and the fridge remained in his foyer.

“I must have called them seven, eight times in this past three months. They just kept on putting it on hold and postponing and said we’re looking for a vendor,” Edward said.

Then December hit, and Edward wanted the refrigerator gone before the holidays.

“I’m mad. My wife is mad. We’ve got family coming,” Edward said.

Finally, he emailed Solve It Seven.

“I saw you solve, help a person out on TV. I said I’m gonna try them. You’re my last resort,” Edward said.

We contacted Edward’s electric company.

A representative told us they’re getting a new vendor soon to handle pick-ups for people who signed up for the program.

Then Edward got a phone call from his electric company:

“I couldn’t believe it. ‘We’re gonna give you the $125 and will give you another $125 also to have it removed.’ I couldn’t get through them until I contacted you people, and wow, it’s just like a miracle happened,” Edward said.

Edward got the check for $250.

He hired a company to take his old fridge, and his house was ready for the holidays.

“Thank you. I’m glad to get that thing out of here,” Edward said.

