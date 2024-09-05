READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading figure skating club made more than $20,000 from ticket sales for their big shows. But when the group couldn’t access their money, they reached out to Solve It 7.

Skaters jump, glide, spin and dazzle at the North Shore Skating Club’s Ice Spectacular.

For decades, the show has been a cherished community tradition.

“It’s really sort of a family. I mean, a lot of our coaches skated here when they were young skaters, and have just stayed with the club. We have a lot of parents and child skaters,” said Paul Heithaus, Vice President of North Shore Skating Club.

The skating spectacular recently celebrated 75 years on the ice.

“It’s a three day show that we put on and something that our skaters really look forward to every season,” said President of North Shore Skating Club, Jacqueline Gagnon.

“I think that the show is a time when, especially newer skaters to the club, really find their place,” said Heithaus.

Organizers used an outside vendor to manage ticket sales.

“We had a huge turnout,” said Gagnon.

The shows brought in more than $20,000. The money is used to support the next generation of ice skaters.​

“We make a real effort to keep prices down for our skaters. Skating can be an expensive sport, and we want to make sure that as many as many people can enjoy the sport as they can, and that means finding other ways to make money,” said Heithaus.

But, when the club tried to get their money, they were frozen out.

“It’s frustrating. I mean, that’s a large amount of money for us, certainly it really goes a long way for our programs and what we do here,” said Gagnon.

The club tried for an entire year to get their money from the ticket vendor.

“Oh, we’re looking into it. We have delays, but we were never able to get anywhere. And just more and more time went by and we stopped getting responses from them,” said Gagnon.

Feeling iced out, they turned to Solve It 7 and we turned up the heat on the company.

“We were amazed at how fast the response was once we reached out and you were able to reach out on our behalf and advocate for us,” said Gagnon.

A spokesperson told us delays were caused by the company’s change in ownership. Less than one week later, the club got their cold hard cash.

“There was a flurry of texts that came through,” said Heithaus.

“I think I jumped up and I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And I started texting everybody, because we just couldn’t believe it,” said Gagnon.

Now they can put all their focus on next year’s show.

“We can’t thank you enough. That means a lot. It really helps us to have that money we keep recouped for our club so thank you,” said Gagnon.

