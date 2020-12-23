Solve It 7: Furniture Fuss

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - We’re all spending lots of time at home these days and we want to be comfortable. For Linda Raymond, that meant buying a new sofa.

“[I was] ready to decorate my apartment, but also I need something comfortable to be able to sit on,” says the Lawrence woman.

Last spring, she went shopping at a local furniture store.

“I shopped from him all the time and never had any problems,” she says.

Linda found just what she wanted in a catalog the salesperson showed her.

“It was a small two-piece sectional that pulled out into an ottoman,” she says.

“Perfect style, perfect color exactly what you were looking for?” asks 7News’s Kris Anderson.

“Yes!” says Linda.

There was just one catch – it was going to take a little longer than usual for the furniture to arrive.

“[The owner] told me [it would take] a couple months, because of the coronavirus, which I understood,” Linda says.

But a couple of months passed and Linda didn’t have her sectional. She kept calling the store.

“He says, ‘It will be here next week,'” Linda says. “It’s always next week.”

After about six months of waiting and her furniture frustration mounting, Linda called Solve It 7!

We contacted the store owner who told us he had been calling his distributor for months trying to get Linda her sofa. He said there was a backlog because of COVID-19, but he would contact Linda directly to figure out a solution. That solution came just a few days later.

“He called me he goes, ‘I have your furniture!'” Linda says.

Linda’s sectional was delivered. Now she can put her feet up and relax!

“I thank you guys very much,” Linda says of Solve It 7. “If I ever need your help again, I will use you guys again!”

