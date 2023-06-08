When a local woman got a gigantic gas bill, she was left fuming. So she contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Tereana Perkins was thrilled to call this recently renovated apartment — home.

“It was a one family then it turned into a two family. I felt like it was perfect,” Tereana said.

Everything inside was brand new — and her stove, hot water and heat all run on gas.

Her monthly bill was about $65 a month.

But recently Tereana learned, for about a year, there was a gas meter mix-up with her neighbor.

“I get a call from my landlord, and she told me there were crossed meters and how she was paying my bill, and I was paying her bill, and I was like OK,” Tereana said.

When the gas company uncrossed the meters, it discovered Tereana wasn’t charged for all the gas she used. So she was billed $1900.

“I was really upset. Like I don’t want to have to pay this. It’s not my problem. It’s not my fault,” Tereana said.

Tereana called the gas company.

“They just pretty much told me that was my bill and I had to pay it. I was really stressed. I was very worried,” Tereana said.

To relieve that stress, Tereana emailed Solve It 7.

“I watch you guys often, and I see that you have solved many people’s problems,” Tereana said.

We contacted the gas company. Turns out the meter wasn’t the only mix-up. Tereana was accidentally charged the $1900 and doesn’t owe the money.

“Thank you very much. I don’t know what I would have possibly even done if I didn’t call you or email you,” Tereana said.

