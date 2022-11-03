They just wanted to keep their electricity on when their lights went out. But one local couple says when their power plan short-circuited, they contacted Solve It 7.

There’s something missing from this spot next to Donna and Jim’s Stoughton home.

“This is where the generator was supposed to go,” Donna said.

The couple put down an 83-hundred-dollar deposit to purchase and install one last February.

They wanted the security of knowing if the power went out during the next storm,

their lights would stay on, the food in their fridge would stay cold, and they’d stay warm.

“It was going to be a June install,” Donna said.

June came, and so did July – but the generator did not.

Donna and Jim say the generator company blamed the manufacturer.

“We were told they were having shipping issues,” Donna said.

Jim called the manufacturer and got a shock.

“Told me ‘we’re not having any shipping problems.’ She asked for an order number which we didn’t have,” Jim said.

So Jim talked to the owner of the generator company.

“‘Oh, good news. I found your generator.’ I said, ‘You’ve found me a generator?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘It’s the same as mine?’ He said, ‘Yeah, same exact one as yours.’ I said, ‘Well, where’s my generator? And what’s my order number?’ He said, ‘Well, that’s irrelevant.’ I said, ‘No, that’s not really irrelevant,'” Jim said.

Not having an order number made the couple nervous, so they asked the owner to cancel their order.

They say he agreed to give them a refund.

But three weeks went by, and they still didn’t have their money.

“It’s a lot of money. It was very stressful,” Jim said.

So they emailed Solve It 7.

“We’ve been watching you for a long time,” Donna said.

We contacted the company owner.

He wouldn’t give us their order number either.

He said he would pull an identical generator from another job and give it to Donna and Jim.

That isn’t what the couple wanted, and after some more negotiating, the owner sent them this refund check.

“You do awesome work. We could not have done this without your help,” Donna said.

“Thank you very much. Thank you,” Jim said.

