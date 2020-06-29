Solve It 7: Hearing Aide Hassle

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The year was 1969. It was the summer of Woodstock and the moon landing. It was also the year Dave and Linda Clark got married.

“We met at a party at a mutual friend’s house,” says Dave. “It was kind of like, that was it.”

Fifty-one years later, the Marlborough couple is still going strong, but over the past few years, Linda started having trouble with her hearing.

“She’s had a serious hearing problem with her right ear,” says Dave. “She’s been for a couple of tests and they recommended hearing aids.”

But hearing aids can cost thousands of dollars. Dave found one pair as high as $8,000. He opted for a pair more in line with the couple’s budget, for $500. Shortly after the hearing aids arrived, the problems began.

“She tried them three or four times,” Dave says. “[We] called customer service, there were some adjustments they had to make. Couldn’t make them work properly.”

Disappointed, the Clarks decided to take advantage of the company’s 45-day return policy and send the hearing aids back for a refund.

“I sent them right out,” Dave says. “About a week after that, they sent me an acknowledgment that they had them, they’re processing the return and I would be getting my money back.”

Dave waited three months and, despite several calls to the company, never got his refund. The company continued telling him his refund was being processed. Still out $500, Dave contacted Solve It 7.

We called the company. A representative asked us to send Dave’s information directly to their returns department. The very next day, Dave noticed a message when he went online.

“When I opened my email…I said, ‘Something happened,'” he says.

Dave received an electronic check for $487.05, the full refund minus shipping costs.

“You guys did a great job,” Dave says. “It was very quick and I’m very happy.

