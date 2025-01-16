A New Hampshire baker invested in a top-of-the-line oven.

But it malfunctioned, and ruined her baked goods.

When the manufacturer refused to provide a replacement, she reached out to Solve It 7.

“I’ve always been a baker; I just love it,” said Melissa Masson.

She opened a home-based bakery 10 years ago when her chocolate chip cookies became a hit with friends.

“Everybody was like, ‘oh my god, I would buy those, oh, I would buy those’…and I was like, hmm, that might be something,” said Melissa.

Inspired by the rave reviews, Melissa turned her hobby into a business.

She recently remodeled her kitchen and added a brand-new oven. But something wasn’t right.

“At first I thought it was me. I thought oh well I’m not used to the oven yet. It’s new,” said Melissa.

After the second batch of cookies didn’t come out right, Melissa knew she had a problem.

“I really didn’t know what we were going to do,” said Melissa.

She contacted the appliance company and techs came to her house several times, but no one could fix the oven.

“It’s very frustrating because it’s a brand-new oven, you spend all this money and it doesn’t work,” said Melissa.

After a nudge from her family, Melissa decided to heat things up and contact Solve It 7.

“They were all like why don’t you try to call Solve It 7,” said Melissa.

We reached out to the company.

The next day Melissa was offered a refund.

“I thought, oh, thank god. Like, finally, this is going to get fixed,” said Melissa.

Now she’s back in business!

‘Thank you so much, you saved me. Thank you Solve It 7,” said Melissa.

