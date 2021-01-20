Solve It 7: Holiday Headache

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - If you come from a big family, the holidays mean buying lots of gifts!

“My dad, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, cousins, lot of cousins,” says Sindy Lopez, listing off everyone she buys gifts for.

Sindy doesn’t mind, especially when she can find a great deal.

“Usually every Black Friday, I go straight to my favorite stores,” she says. “[I’m] there like a crazy lady at three in the morning.”

But this year, Sindy was recovering from COVID-19 and couldn’t go out shopping.

“[I] had to be in quarantine for two weeks at my house by myself,” she says.

So she went online and ordered beauty products for relatives and co-workers from one of her favorite stores: lip gloss, mascara, hair spray and more. Sindy placed her order and received an email a few days later that it had been delivered.

“[I] come out to the front door, nothing,” she says. The package wasn’t there.

Sindy got a tracking number and was able to see a picture of the delivered package. There was a problem: it had been delivered to the wrong house! The company said they couldn’t offer a refund, leaving Sindy out of luck.

“I just feel sad and frustrated,” she says.

So Sindy went shopping for solutions and contacted Solve It 7.

We reached out to the company and explained Sindy’s holiday headache, including the fact that she is a frequent shopper with the company. They promised to reach out to her right away.

“As soon as you guys called, they answered immediately,” she says.

The company gave Sindy a full refund and a gift card for the items she had purchased. They also put together a special order featuring some of their best products for Sindy to pick up at her convenience.

“I felt so blessed,” Sindy says. “I ran to the store and I got my items immediately.”

Sindy couldn’t be happier about her holiday haul.

“You guys were my Christmas miracle!” she says of Solve It 7.

Sindy says the gifts came just in time to give to her family and coworkers for Christmas.

Got a problem that’s a real beauty? Let us try to find a solution. Send an email to SolveIt7@WHDH.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

