A local family installed a home security system to be safe, but say when they ended up sorry, they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

The alarm on Nick’s new home security system was loud and clear.

But he says it would often go off when it shouldn’t.

“It just wasn’t working very well,” Nick said.

He had the opposite problem with a surveillance camera in his yard.

That wouldn’t go on.

“It would just never work,” Nick said.

So Nick called his home security company.

“They kept sending technicians out and it still wasn’t working,” Nick said.

Nick found that alarming.

He travels a lot for work and wanted to keep his family safe.

“My wife stays home with our two little ones,” Nick said.

After more calls to the company, Nick says they offered him a deal for his troubles:an account credit so he’d get free service for a few months.

“We said, ‘Well, if it’s going to be free, we’ll deal with it,'” Nick said.

But soon Nick had a new problem.

“They said that our account was past due,” Nick said.

Nick got this collection notice for 31 hundred dollars.

“I was beyond shocked,” Nick said.

So he reached out to Solve It 7.

“I know you guys have helped out so many people,” Nick said.

We contacted the security company and soon a representative emailed us saying:

We’ve corrected the error, cleared the collections and are very sorry for the inconvenience.

“I’m very, very thankful to Solve It 7,” Nick said.

The company also fixed Nick’s system and gave him a year of free monitoring.

His alarm doesn’t go off accidentally anymore and he can see his front yard from his surveillance system.

“We couldn’t have done it without you guys,” Nick said.

Feel like you’ve been sounding the alarm on a problem and no one’s listening? Let us try to help.

Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com

Or give us a call at: 617-367-7777

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)