Solve It 7: Hot Tub Hangup

(WHDH)– Karen Legere, who works as a nurse, said she and her physical therapist husband, Jason, get through the difficult days of the pandemic by finding strength relying on each other.

“We can relate to each other when we say we’ve had a tough day or an emotionally draining day,” said Karen.

The couple had planned on celebrating their 20th anniversary trip to Turks and Caicos with their kids, but when the vacation got cancelled due to the pandemic, they decided to treat themselves to a warmup closer to home.

“We decided, ‘Why don’t we do something for the family?’ and we decided to put a patio in and hot tub in,” said Karen.

The couple said they found a hot tub model with everything they wanted.

“LED lights — it had some water fountain features and actually had some tiki lamps,” said Jason.

They placed their order and paid in July and were told the delivery would take longer than usual.

“She said it would take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks,” said Karen. “They were running behind because of covid.”

After 12 weeks, the couple followed up with the hot tub manufacturer.

“They told us that it hadn’t been in production yet, so to wait another four weeks,” said Karen.

A month later, Karen said she was told the tub was in New Hampshire, but the hot tub still hadn’t arrived.

“She eventually gets back to me and says, ‘Oh no, there’s some confusion. Your hot tub is not in New Hampshire,’” said Karen.

That’s when the Legeres called Solve It 7, which reached out to the hot tub company.

A representative said they would contact Jason and Karen directly.

“Within four days, it was here,” said Karen, who told Solve It 7 she was thrilled to be soaking away the strain of her demanding day in her new hot tub.

“Absolutely reach out to Solve It 7 without a doubt,” said Karen. “They were great and solved my problem.”

