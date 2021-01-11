Solve It 7: Housing Headache

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new home can hold the promise of a new beginning.

“I moved from Woburn and we’re here now in Stoneham trying to have a fresh new start,” says Robyn Windross.

When Robyn lost her husband to cancer last year, she knew she and her son needed a change. They found a new apartment but needed some financial help.

“We put in for the security deposit because it was such a high amount of $2,350,” she says.

They worked with Metro Housing Boston to apply to a state-run rental assistance program. They were approved back in May.

“I was [running] around the house saying “We’ve been approved!” Robyn says.

The next month they moved into their new place.

“I love it here,” she says of her new home.

But the security deposit they were promised never arrived! Family members helped Robyn pay her landlord. She kept reaching out to the program for answers.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” she says.

The Windrosses made phone calls and sent emails, but couldn’t seem to get an answer on when they’d get their approved assistance money.

“We haven’t heard anything for about two or three months,” Robyn says.

Looking for help with this housing headache, they reached out to Solve It 7. We contacted Metro Housing Boston. A representative told us an employee who had been working on Robyn’s case left, but promised to get in touch with her right away.

“We had a call the next day,” she says.

Metro Housing apologized to Robyn and her landlord and told us “human error” was the reason for the delay in issuing the payment.

“I thank you for what you’ve done for me,” Robyn says of Solve It 7. “I had the idea to call you and it works!”

