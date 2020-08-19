Solve It 7: Instrument Incident

There are a lot of people out there who love music.

For Milledge Hubert it is even deeper than that — music is a part of his soul. He has been having a real funky good time as a musician for more than 50 years.

“When I was a little kid, we didn’t have really no instruments,” Hubert said clutching his guitar. “I would beat on tables and stuff.”

His passion for percussion took him north of the border where he made a bit of a name for himself as a jazz musician in Montreal.

“I also play guitar and I use keyboards mostly for writing,” Hubert said.

Now that he is retired from the road, he still showcases his musical talents, albeit to a different kind of audience.

Hubert plays in the band at two local churches.

“One church is an African American church. The other church is a Nigerian church,” he said.

Earlier this year, one of the bishops decided to thank Hubert for all of his musical contributions.

“He said, ‘You know what, I am going to get you that keyboard,” Hubert said.

That gift would help him compose new music for the church and so he got the order information and tracking number from the bishop and excitedly waited for the keyboard to arrive.

But, a few days later…

“It got here, I didn’t know it had got here. I was trying to track it, by the time I found it, it had came here and left,” he said.

Hubert saw the confirmation online that his keyboard had been delivered and dropped off at the front door but, it was nowhere to be found.

He called the delivery company to try and figure out where his keyboard was.

“They said they left it right here on Bunker Hill Street in front of the building. So, why would you leave it in front of the bricks?”

Hubert said packages are usually left at the front door to his apartment or underneath the mailboxes — both places are inside the building.

Hoping somehow his portable piano would pop up, Hubert kept calling the delivery company but said no one could help him.

“So somebody is playing a piano just like that somewhere,” he said.

Upset about his instrument incident, Hubert changed his tune and reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted the delivery company, told them about the missing package and why the instrument was so important to Hubert.

After looking into the case, the representative reached out to him directly.

“She said we got your keyboard and it’s gonna be there on that Sunday,” he said.

Sure enough that Sunday, two days later, Hubert had his keyboard in hand.

He said that the delivery company told him that the original keyboard that was delivered back in May must have been stolen so they immediately ordered him another one.

“I’ve got to say, if it wasn’t for you guys I would still be keyboard-less,” Hubert said. “You solved it 7 and for that I am totally grateful.”

So grateful Hubert wrote his own ode to Solve It 7.

