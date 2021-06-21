RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The cold winters in Boston can be tough!

Kimberly Lemasa knows a warm wardrobe is a must, “I work in the Seaport, it’s windy and cold over that way,” she said.

She bought 2 jackets from her favorite online store that cost her $400.

But when she got them, she wasn’t totally satisfied.

Kimberly said, “I had bought one from somewhere else and liked the other one better so I returned the 2 through the mail–packaged up the box, and then I dropped it off.”

She expected to receive her refund within 10 days.

“They received the return and it had been processed,” she said.

But months passed and Kim was still waiting.

Kim said she went onto their website and started chatting with someone.

The company apologized to Kim, they reprocessed her return and said she should receive her refund in the next 10 days.

“And then another month goes by and I didn’t have it; it was really frustrating,” she said.

Then Kim thought of a different way to get this buttoned up.

She said, “I’m gonna reach out to Solve It 7 and see if they can help.”

We contacted the online retailer and they said they were experiencing longer than normal processing times.

One week after we got involved…

“I received an email saying that I have a refund for the full amount of my money,” Kim said.

“I’m just thankful that I got it back, thanks to Solve it 7!”

