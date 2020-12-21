Solve It 7: Leafy Lament

If you live in New England you know – to get your house ready for the snowy winter, you first have to deal with all the falling leaves.

“I’m guessing all the leaves from these trees end up right here in your yard?” 7News’s Kris Anderson asks Ed Quigley, standing in Ed’s Braintree backyard.

“Well, you can feel the way the wind is blowing,” Ed says.

Ed’s home is next door to some conservation land with lots of trees and lots of leaves.

“I’m out there every other day with the blower or the lawn mower getting rid of the leaves,” he says.

The leaves that end up in his gutters can really cause problems by clogging them. This year, Ed hired a company to install gutter guards that would keep the leaves out.

“I signed the contract and then I gave them a deposit,” says Ed.

A thousand dollars down toward a $4,600 project. But Ed had second thoughts and decided he couldn’t afford to spend that much on his gutters.

“‘I gotta cancel,'” Ed says he told the company. “I said, ‘I can’t go through with this.'”

The company had a three-day cancellation window, so when Ed called, they agreed to give him a full refund. But a few weeks passed and he didn’t have his money back.

“They kept on saying ‘Oh yeah, we’re looking into that,'” Ed says. “That’s all I keep on getting, ‘We’re looking into that.'”

When he couldn’t get the answers he was looking for, Ed contacted Solve it 7!

We called the company’s New England branch. They told us all refunds are issued by their parent company in Ohio. They confirmed that Ed was supposed to be getting his money back and promised to look into the delay.

“Two days later I got a check in the mail,” Ed says. “Surprised?” asks Kris. “Yeah, I was surprised!”

Now the money is in Ed’s bank account, thanks to Solve It 7.

“You guys did a great job,” Ed says. “If I ever run into trouble with something again, you’re the first people I would call.”

If there's a problem that has you blown away, maybe we can help. The number to call is 617-367-7777 or send us an email at SolveIt7@WHDH.com.

