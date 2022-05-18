When a local woman headed for divorce court, she says one of her toughest hurdles was getting a refund from her lawyer. So, she put Solve It 7 on the case.

After 12 years of marriage, Victoria and her husband called it quits.

“It didn’t work out. We decided to get a divorce,” Victoria said.

To make sure everything went smoothly, the Essex woman paid a law firm a $3500 retainer.

“If I didn’t use them for that amount, then they would return any money I didn’t use,” Victoria said.

Victoria says her divorce went off without a hitch.

“We were able to work on everything very amicably. I just used the lawyer to do a couple of documents,” Victoria said.

When her case closed, Victoria was owed a $2400 refund.

“I was like, Oh, great, I have this money coming to me, this is awesome,” Victoria said.

It was money the newly single mom was banking on.

“That’s a big chunk of my budget,” Victoria said.

Victoria says in March she started asking the firm for her refund, eventually calling more than 18 times.

“I never got any calls back, never emails back. It’s not a mistake to not call someone back 18 times. I was pretty panicked and figuring I might never see this money again,” Victoria said.

So she appealed to Solve It 7.

“I was just done, I hit a breaking point,” Victoria said.

We contacted the law firm and within the hour they emailed Victoria apologizing for the delay — soon after she got her check.

“You guys are awesome. I don’t think it would have gotten resolved without you guys,” Victoria said.

If you feel like you’re having trouble getting things settled we want to help.

Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)