BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marcia Davidson has big plans for her career.

“I wanted to get a second bachelor’s in science in nursing and I’m pursuing my masters. What I want to be in the future is an entrepreneur in healthcare and open up my own business,” Marcia says.

She decided to get a real estate license too.

She says, “I can look at commercial properties for future endeavors of opening up offices.”

Marcia took a real estate course in 2019 and received a certificate when the class was over.

To get her Massachusetts real estate license she would have to pass the state exam.

Marcia says, “this was definitely on my list.”

She applied to take the exam and paid the $85 fee.

She included her certificate to prove she had taken the required class.

“I was eligible to schedule an exam,” Marcia says.

She wanted to wait until the following year to take the test.

The Mass Real Estate Board gives people two years to take the exam from the time they register.

But when Marcia tried to schedule her test – she discovered a big problem!

“I wasn’t able to schedule an exam because I was expired – my status was restricted and expired,” Marcia says.

She contacted the board for help.

“The many times that I would call I would be on hold for close to 45 minutes to an hour and then I would just get hung-up on. I finally got a person, to my dismay, but I kind of felt disrespected, he told me that I was rambling – at that point, I got really upset,” Marcia says.

The representative suggested Marcia re-register.

Marcia says, “there’s no reason why I should have to pay monies again when I already did. I was well within the threshold to take the exam, again, there was no reason it should have been expired in the first place.”

So Marcia called Solve It 7!

“Channel 7News is my news channel of choice,” Marcia says.

We contacted the real estate board about Marcia’s scheduling snag.

Marcia says, “ I was like oh, goodness finally there’s going to be some light shed on this situation.”

Days later a board director contacted Marcia directly.

Marcia says, ”the Massachusetts Real Estate Board has changed their policy where if you do not register within a certain amount of time they will de-activate your registration, despite what it says in all of their paperwork.”

The board was able to re-activate Marcia’s registration – for free – so she could schedule her exam.

“I was shocked and excited and I honestly felt a sigh of relief,” Marcia says.

