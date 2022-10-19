They were bound for London. But when their journey hit what appeared to be an unsolvable delay, they contacted Solve It 7.

For years Leona and her husband dreamed of a London getaway.

In 2020 they booked their trip.

“We were super excited. We had never been to Europe,” Leona said.

The New Hampshire couple couldn’t wait to see sights like Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

“We really wanted to explore,” Leona said.

Just as they had their bags packed to go, Covid hit and the world changed.

Leona called her travel booking site and postponed the trip.

“They said we’ll give you a credit. I thought that’s fine, as long as I can go to Europe someday,” Leona said.

This spring she tried to rebook the trip.

“I looked on the website and the credit was gone,” Leona said.

Leona says she called the travel website. They told her to contact the airline. The airline told her to contact the website.

“I was being bounced back between the two with no resolution at all,” Leona said.

She had paid more than a thousand dollars for the flights!

“It was maddening,” Leona said.

Frustrated, Leona contacted Solve It 7.

We reached out to her travel company and they talked to the airline.

Soon Leona’s money was refunded.

She hopes to book another trip to London.

“I’m so grateful that you stepped in to help me out. I had tried everything. But you guys did it. So, thank you so much,” Leona said.

