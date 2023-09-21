A Beverly woman returned to Massachusetts after a trip to Europe — but her luggage had an extended stay! When she needed help getting it back, she contacted Solve It Seven. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Elaine and her husband, Michael, went on a dream vacation to Italy this summer with their family.

“We had a wonderful, wonderful time,” Michael said.

“It’s just so beautiful, the flowers, the scenery. Michael wanted to take his children and grandchildren to see where he was from,” Elaine said.

They had a tight connecting flight from Rome to Naples on the last leg of the trip.

“We planned an itinerary that was completely booked,” Elaine said.

They made the flight, but Elaine’s bag did not.

“We went to baggage claim, and my bag was not there. They said they would call me the next day, and I hadn’t gotten a call. I didn’t have a carry-on. So everything went in that bag. It was all I had,” Elaine said.

Elaine had to go on tours wearing the same clothes for two days.

“I felt very uncomfortable about that. This was a family trip that we had planned for so long. We wanted to take some nice pictures to remember it by. It was very disappointing,” Elaine said.

Finally, the airline emailed that her luggage could be picked up in Naples at 9 a.m. But her flight home was at six in the morning.

“I wondered if I would ever see that bag again,” Elaine said.

Back in Beverly, she says she called and emailed the airline for a month, but she never got her bag back.

“I was trying not to give up hope,” Elaine said.

Finally, Elaine contacted Solve It 7, and things started to take off.

“I know about Solve It 7, and I thought, ‘Oh my last hope I’m gonna call them,” Elaine said.

We emailed the airline a representative apologized for the disruption.

And soon after, her bag arrived.

“I was the happiest person on the planet that day. I was beaming,” Elaine said.

And when Elaine opened it, all her belongings, including her jewelry and souvenirs, were still inside.

“Thank you Solve It 7. I don’t know what I’d do without you. I felt like I had someone on my side, an advocate. I got results pretty fast,” Elaine said.

We’re glad you got you’re bag back! The airline also reimbursed Elaine $400 dollars for things she had to buy in Italy since she didn’t have her luggage.

