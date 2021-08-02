WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - When the open road calls — Noreen Evangelista’s husband listens.

“It’s just the thrill of the ride, he just loves it,” she said.

He’s been riding his motorcycle for years and recently he wanted to rev things up.

Noreen said, “he has stock wheels on the bike never liked them. When he bought the bike he said eventually I’m going to change the wheels.”

They found custom wheels he liked and put in an order.

“The product was perfect, the manufacturer that made the rims has a high-end custom wheel maker–in a total of 8-10 weeks, we’d have the wheels,” Noreen said.

But a couple of months later, Noreen and her husband hit a big bump in the road.

Noreen said, “8 to 10 weeks came and went, we called and they said we can’t get the tires.”

The manufacturer said they needed more time to fill the order.

A few months later, Noreen was surprised to see what popped up on her porch.

Noreen said, “it was the front wheel. I had called the company and said why did you ship this?”

The company apologized for sending only one wheel and promised the second wheel would be shipped out soon,

“They said you’ll have it by the second week of January but the second week of January comes and goes and nothing,” Noreen told us.

Tired of being stuck in neutral, Noreen told the company she wanted to return the one wheel she received and get a full refund.

Noreen said, “they sent me the return authorization so I dropped it off at UPS–they received it back and signed for it.”

When Noreen noticed the charge was still on her credit card a month later, she called the company again.

“They said I’ll have my accountant check on it and refund you the method of payment. I waited a week, nothing, waited another week nothing.

I’m lost I don’t know where to go with this, I’m going to call Solve It 7,” she said.

We reached out to the custom wheel maker and also contacted Noreen’s credit card company to explain her return had been accepted but she was still being charged for the item.

“I was totally frustrated with that,” Noreen said.

But one week later, her credit card company gave her a full credit of $3,198.

Noreen said, “I was so excited I said ‘oh my god’–I was just thrilled, thrilled.”

