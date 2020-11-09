Solve It 7: Moving Violation

When the New England snow starts falling, the Florida sunshine starts calling.

“They wanted to get away from the winter like everybody else,” says David Grace about his father Charlie and his stepmother Carol.

Charlie and Carol spent their golden years enjoying the golden rays, but when they got into their mid 80’s, they wanted to come back home.

“[They] needed to be around family,” says David.

They told their David they were ready to move back to the Boston area.

“[It was a] big relief knowing that if something happened, I was here,” says David.

The Graces sold their Florida condo and David helped them find a senior living facility. The movers packed everything up in Florida and a few days later Charlie and Carol jumped on a plane.

“The representative from the company said, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if the stuff is there when you get there,'” says David. “Well, it wasn’t.”

The Graces arrived but their belongings didn’t!

“My father’s very optimistic,” says David. “He says, ‘It will probably be here by the end of the week.’ A week goes by, nothing.”

Charlie started calling the company. They kept telling him they had no information about where his belongings were. Eventually, David says, a company representative told him they didn’t know where the truck was!

“I’m like, ‘How do you not know where your truck is?'” he says.

The Graces needed help – so they turned to Solve it 7.

“I just want answers,” says David.

We called the company. The owner told us they are actually moving brokers. They hire movers to do the job and the movers they hired for the Graces disappeared. He said they’d finally found the stuff in a Maryland warehouse and were now working with other movers to get Charlie and Carol their things.

“As soon as you guys got in touch with them, things started rolling,” says David.

Six weeks after the items were put on the back of a moving truck, they arrived at Charlie and Carol’s new home.

“Hooray!” says Charlie. “Hallelujah!”

The items were finally unloaded at the Graces’ new home.

“Thank you, everybody, who helped us through this crisis,” says Charlie.

“If anybody ever has a problem, call Solve It 7,” says David.

