A South Shore woman says she just wanted to be able to see clearly, but instead got an eyeful of problems. When she couldn’t look the other way any longer she contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Susan Noto-Moniz never looked back after trying contact lenses.

“I’ve been wearing my contacts since I was 23 because I was getting married and I didn’t want to be walking down the aisle with glasses,” Susan said.

The Weymouth woman says they’re now a daily essential.

“From the time I get up in the morning to the time I go to sleep, I really have very poor vision. I’d be bumping into things if I didn’t have my contacts,” Susan said.

So she recently ordered ten boxes of disposable contacts from an online company.

“I don’t want to ever be in the situation where I run out. It would be traumatic for me,” Susan said.

But she only received four boxes.

“I really was a little kind of freaked out. They were all for the right because my prescriptions are different for each eye,” Susan said.

Susan says she called the company several times.

They told me they couldn’t just send the contacts that they had shorted me, that I had to get the refund.

She didn’t get her $179 refund.

But Susan had the foresight to contact Solve It 7.

“My husband and I, we’re kind of news geeks. We watch channel seven; I see the Solve It 7. I see how effective it is,” Susan said.

We emailed the company. A representative told us: Thank you so much for bringing this to my attention.

And their team uncovered an instance of miscommunication and human error.

They sent Susan ten boxes of contacts, and she got to keep the original four.

“Thank you so much I would have never gotten that result on my own. And I just really appreciate that you know, you’re doing this service for people to really help them,” Susan said.

Our pleasure! Are you trying to see your way through a problem? We might be able to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)