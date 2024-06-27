TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After years of hard work, a Taunton man expected to reap the benefits when he retired. But his pension checks never arrived. So, he turned to Solve It 7.

Henry Barros started working at a young age.

“My mom took me out of schools 16 years old, and she put me to work because she bought a house. I was the oldest, so I had to help,” said Henry.

And he never stopped. In 2019, he finally decided to call it a career.

“For my retirement I would like to spend like summertime here and a winter time in Cape Verde, that would be great. Relax, enjoy a good meal. And having fun with my friends because the island you make the day,” said Henry.

Henry planned on using his pension to enjoy his golden years.

“The union, they send me a paper all the time at home that when I do retire, I get a pension from them,” said Henry.

But he hasn’t seen a penny. For five years, Henry has been trying to get the money he deserved.

“They sent me application, and I filed everything I sent back… I got an email back saying that they received, it’s in a process, whatever the process. So I waited, waited, waited,” said Henry.

Henry reached out to the pension provider and was told he needed to provide additional financial records.

“I’m getting frustrated. I’m getting mad,” said Henry.

And his frustration grew when some agents confirmed they received his paperwork while others said it had to be sent again.

“It’s a struggle to, you know, to have to wait and wait, and you get no result and no answers nothing… after a while, it’s like merry go round,” said Henry.

He decided to stop spinning in circles and contact Solve It 7.

“I said I’m getting tired. So, let me call Solve It 7. Because I see it so many times, because I watch 7 all the time,” said Henry.

We got to work and called the pension provider.

A spokesperson said there was a miscommunication between agents, and Henry was told to submit the wrong documents. Now his payments are on the way. He will also get the money he should have been receiving back.

“The best thing I ever did in my life was call, because I think Solve It 7 pressed the button to stop the merry go round. I’m not as stressed as I used to be, you know, everything is like falling into place, like a puzzle,” said Henry.

