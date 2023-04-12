A local musician says he was getting played when he didn’t get paid for his performances. So he contacted Solve It 7, and the results were music to his ears. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

From taking it easy on the guitar.

Playing folk music on the Irish bouzouki.

And being his very own piano man.

Matt Glover’s got talent!

“You have to play in front of people. It’s a lot more fun playing in front of people,” Matt said.

Matt did have fun when a nursing home hired him to play three times for residents last year.

“The people loved it. They were happy. Do something you love and get paid for it. How can you beat that?” Matt said.

But Matt didn’t get paid!

“It was just frustrating,” Matt said.

He says he sent the nursing home invoices totaling $240 for his performances.

“They just weren’t responding to it,” Matt said.

After months of calling to get his money, Matt emailed solve it seven.

“If anything’s gonna get done you guys can do it,” Matt said.

We contacted the nursing home a representative told us, “We’re happy to right a wrong.”

And that hit the right note! Matt finally got paid.

“Eight months of me trying and a couple of days of Solve It 7 trying, and look what happens. Thank you, Solve It 7,” Matt said.

It’s our pleasure, Matt! Do you have a problem that’s striking a chord? We might be able to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)