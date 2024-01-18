A local couple thought switching phone carriers would save them some money. But, when the deal seemed to get disconnected, they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Paul Girouard builds hand-crafted guitars and does custom woodworking.

“It’s been a passion,” Paul said.

Paul turned his passion into his own small business. “I been doing this for close to 20 years,” he said.

He tries to save money where he can.

“It’s a big key in keeping the business going as long as I can,” Paul said.

In 2022, he and his wife wanted to reduce their cell phone bills, so they signed up with a new carrier and got two new phones.

“The cost of the phone is split up over a period of time where you pay for it monthly in your bill,” Paul said.

After one year, he and his wife tried to upgrade their phones.

“We sat down with one of the sales reps, and he started looking into our account. He said, ‘Well, yours is eligible for upgrade, but your wife’s isn’t.’ He said, ‘It doesn’t look like anything has been paid on your wife’s phone,'” Paul said.

But Paul says he has never missed a payment. The sales rep told him to call the billing department.

“I spoke to one of the people in the billing department. He admitted that ‘There was a glitch in our system, which caused no payments out of the monthly payment that you’ve been making to go towards your wife’s phone,'” Paul said.

Paul figured it would be an easy fix for the phone company. “Obviously, there was a screw-up somewhere,” Paul said.

But he says for six weeks, the payment problem persisted.

“Every time you would call, you would get a different person, and you’d have to go through the whole story from the very beginning, I wasn’t getting any satisfaction. They weren’t offering to do anything for me,” Paul said.

Frustrated and unable to upgrade, Paul phoned to Solve it 7.

“We watch Channel 7 all the time, and I’ve seen Solve It 7,” Paul said. “I was thinking about it in the back of my mind, and even I looked up your email, and I was ready to go with it, and I told my wife what happened, and she goes, ‘You should call Solve it 7.'”

We contacted the phone company. A rep told us: It was an isolated incident. They apologized and corrected the billing issue.

“Oh, my god. So, I got into my account and looked on my phone, and sure enough, it said my wife’s phone was eligible for an upgrade. They paid off my wife’s phone, and they also paid off the balance on my phone,” Paul said.

And that was music to Paul’s ears.

“Thank you, Solve it 7, for your help. I mean, couldn’t have really gotten anywhere without you,” Paul said.

Always happy to help!

