MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The high summer temperatures have been setting records in Boston.

Deborah Salie was hoping to beat the heat in a new pool she bought for her backyard.

“It’s too hot, ya it’s too hot. I don’t have plans on going a vacation, this was my vacation here ” Deborah said.

Back in Spring, Deborah paid $8,000 for the pool, thinking the whole family could cool off.

Deb said, “this is the place to be.”

The company promised installation by the beginning of June.

Deborah said, “They gave me the name of the contractor who I called.”

But when she reached the contractor, she realized she had a pool problem.

She said,”he had none of my information so then I started to get worried.”

Deborah kept calling the pool company and the contractor to nail down an installation date.

She said, “They gave me the runaround, put me on hold, couldn’t contact the store.”

When the manager at the pool company couldn’t give her a guaranteed date, she knew it was time to sink or swim.

So she called Solve It 7.

“My only option,” she said.

We reached out to the pool company to find out what was going on.

Three days later the contractor installed Deborah’s brand new swimming pool.

Deborah said, “it wouldn’t have been installed if Solve It 7 didn’t contact them, thank you Solve It 7!”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)