Solve It 7: Post Malone Concert

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Post Malone is one of the biggest names in music. He’s rapped about being a “Rockstar,” had people singing “Congratulations” and “Wow!” as Sutton resident Janet Noonan happily crooned one day this fall.

“I just like the melody,” says Janet. “The sounds, his voice.”

The mother of three says her twin songs introduced her to the artist affectionately known to his fans as “Posty.” So when she found out her favorite rapper was performing in Boston this past October, she asked her boys if they’d like to go.

“It was special for the boys,” she says. “For helping me out with all the errands and extra things [they] were doing throughout the year.”

Because of school, her sons could only go to one of the two shows. Janet jumped on her phone to buy tickets. She picked three seats in the 13th row at TD Garden right at center stage. The price wasn’t cheap: $1,268 for the three seats.

But when she tried to submit her order, Janet encountered a problem.

“All of a sudden, I see on the screen a confirmation number and the tickets are for the wrong date,” she says.

Janet says after getting multiple error messages, the app eventually processed her order, but for the wrong show – the one on the night her sons couldn’t attend.

She tried calling the third-party ticket seller but was met with automated messages. When she finally did speak with a representative from the company, they told her no refunds.

Not wanting to go to the show without her sons, Janet tried selling the tickets on her own but was unable to.

“I just figured I’d lost my money,” she says.

Ready to give up, Janet had one more idea. She reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted a company representative who told us there was no evidence of a problem with the ticketing app, but a manager called Janet to apologize for her troubles and to make things right.

“She was very nice, sincere and she says, ‘I’m absolutely gonna give you a full refund,'” says Janet.

And with everything “Better Now,” Janet hopes to be there when Post Malone is back “On the Road” and in Boston.

“Thanks you Solve It 7!” she says. “And this is real! So if you get stuck, call Solve It 7.”

