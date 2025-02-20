BOSTON (WHDH) - John Russo knows how much his daughter Sara cares about others. In 2022, she needed that same care to help with her autism.

“We were looking for a program that would help her with some of her social skills and life skills a bit,” said John. “She had slid back a little bit because of the pandemic. Just skills of independent living, being able to take care of herself, cooking for herself.”

When John found the perfect program in Tennessee, he took out a loan of nearly $86,000 to pay for it.

“The deal was that I would pay upfront and it was balanced billing,” said John. “And at the very end, after she was discharged, the provider would bill the insurance company. They basically said that when they got that money, that they were going to reimburse me.”

Last December, John’s insurance company paid all the claims.

Weeks had passed, but his refund never came.

“I was frustrated,” said John. “I was really counting on it. I figured that money would be coming back fairly quickly.”

John kept reaching out to the organization but couldn’t get a straight answer.

“For that amount of money, it was frustrating,” said John. “I had just given up. At that point I figured, what could I do about it?”

That was when John reached out to Solve It 7.

“I thought at least maybe you could be a little fire under them,” said John.

We reached out to the group and within two hours, the chief financial officer called John. He explained reimbursement is held for a few months to make sure the insurance company doesn’t reverse the payment.

But he offered to send the money immediately.

“It was really kind of shocking to get it that quick,” said John.

Just days later, the money was back in John’s bank account.

“Thank you very much, solve it 7,” said John. “I would definitely recommend to anybody to go to you.”

