Solve It 7: Preschool Predicament

BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - When you choose a job you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life.

“I pretty much love it all,” says preschool teacher Linda Tenney about her job.

The age-old saying holds true for Linda. Sixteen years ago, she decided to change careers and pursue her true passion: children.

“I started off as summer camp [worker] and from there I loved it so much that I put myself back in school and ended up becoming a teacher,” says Linda.

She’s been working at the Belchertown Day School for years.

“This is the fun spot where they can do their bike riding,” she says on a recent September day, taking us on a tour of the school’s new grounds.

“I think we’ll have a lot of new kids having a lot of fun out here.”

In order to be part of that fun, Linda first had to renew her teaching certificate.

“Every three years I have to get relicensed,” she says. “I have to show them proof of classes and continuing my education.”

Back in March, three months before her certificate was set to expire, Linda gathered up the required documents and mailed them to the certification company, along with a check for the renewal fee. One hundred fifty dollars in total.

The company cashed Linda’s money, but didn’t send a new certificate. Three months went by. Linda called the company repeatedly but still didn’t have what she needed.

“I just wasn’t getting anywhere,” she says. “No one could explain why my check was cashed and why I didn’t have my teacher’s certificate.”

Linda says she technically wouldn’t be able to do her job without the certificate.

“if the licenser comes in and it’s not in my files and they check, [they’re] going to say, ‘Well she cant work until she gets that certificate.'”

With her teaching certificate now expired and back-to-school last than a month away, Linda needed help. That’s when her mom stepped in.

“She said, ‘I think you need to call Channel 7News and see if Kris can help you out with Solve It 7,'” Linda says.

And mom is always right! We called the certification company. The representative said the application process was slowed by COVID, but she said applying online might help speed things up.

“I had to reapply so I went online and filled it out,” says Linda. “And then you have to pay again.”

Linda was reimbursed for the original $150 check that was cashed and a few days later she received what she’d been waiting for so long.

“My certificate is right here!” she says, proudly holding it up. “I’m very happy.”

Now Linda can focus on doing what she loves: teaching.

“I thought it was amazing what you did for me and recommend it for anybody that’s having any kind of a problem,” she says.

