A Wellesley man paid to get some unwanted wildlife out of his place. But when the animals came back, he wanted a refund from the critter company. Brandon Gunnoe has the story in tonight’s Solve It 7.

One by one three raccoons wanted to take a peek at David Freniere’s workout room.

“The surprise of having wildlife in the same room with you, it’s a little unsettling,” David said.

David recorded his wild face-to-face encounter.

“I said you guys aren’t supposed to be here,” David said.

That’s because David paid a company to humanely remove the raccoons and seal holes where they were getting in.

“After they got done with the initial service they wait about two weeks. They did come back out, and they didn’t notice any further activity. So they assumed that the problem had been fixed,” David said.

But David soon noticed a lot of activity. The uninvited guests had returned.

He tried coaxing the critters out for two days.

“My wife and all of her girlfriends were making fun of me saying, ‘Oh, he’s the raccoon whisperer,'” David said.

Despite David’s whispering, the raccoons needed a nudge.

“I was able to just put this piece of wood in the opening that went all the way across and then tap them on their back. That’s how ultimately, I was able to have all three raccoons leave,” David said.

David barricaded an outside opening and sealed up a hole he says wasn’t fixed.

He says he asked the company for a refund and got no response.

“We certainly didn’t get what we paid for. You guys were supposed to have taken care of the raccoons. I didn’t think it was my job. I was getting sort of the raccoon runaround,” David said.

So he emailed Solve It 7.

We contacted the company. A representative told us:

“We are terribly sorry about the situation, and we were happy to issue a refund.”

David got his $1200 back.

And now he can work out without feeling like he’s being watched.

“I want to say thank you Solve It 7 after three weeks of getting nowhere, Solve It 7, solved it,” David said.

