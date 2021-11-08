Paul Nardone loves finding and buying one-of-a-kind items.

“Well I do flea markets, yard sales, and some antiquing,” Paul says.

Over the years he has collected everything from sports cars to motorcycles.

Paul says, “I bought this bike about 38 years ago.”

Recently he decided to make room for some new treasures.

“And here I am today saying what am I doing with this bike?” Paul says.

So he put the bike up for sale

Paul says, “I found somebody who was interested in it but I need the title and I went to try and find the title, I could not find the title or the registration.”

Paul realized the last time he had an active registration for the motorcycle was in 1983.

He went to the RMV office in Yarmouth but the representative couldn’t locate a record of the bike.

“The lady said there’s nothing I can help you with; I tried to look it up,” Paul says.

Paul was told to fill out a duplicate title application and send it to the RMV’s Boston office.

“I sent them a picture of the plate and all the forms that they gave me and that was it; they sent it all back to me asking for a registration,” Paul says.

He tried calling the RMV to explain but couldn’t get through the automated answering system to talk to someone.

Paul says, “whoever buys this bike is going to need a title, get his application, get it registered, and be able to ride it. I saw Solve It 7 and I said wow they might be able to help me.”

And we did! We contacted the RMV and explained the motorcycle was registered back in the ‘80’s so there should be a record in the system.

“Frustrated is actually an easy word to how you actually feel,” Paul says.

A few days later the RMV contacted the Nardone’s to say they’d been given a title exemption.

Paul says, “I pulled into my driveway and my wife says I have some great news for you.”

The RMV said a new owner could register the bike by submitting a notarized statement of ownership and a new registration application–that had paul revved up!

Paul says, “you need someone like Solve It 7 to help you and so I was very very happy.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)