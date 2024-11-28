A road trip for an Upton family came to a sudden stop when their rented RV broke down.

And when the RV company wouldn’t reimburse them, they turned to Solve It 7.

The Giombetti family loves sports – especially hockey.

“We’re definitely been big Bruins fans,” said the father, Greg.

“All three boys play hockey,” said the mother, Lauren.

For their summer vacation, these Bruins fans had one goal—reaching the NHL Hall of Fame in Toronto.

“I was dying to finally get up there,” said Greg.

They rented an RV and hit the road.

“When I got to just sit back and relax and hit the open road it’s nice it’s enjoyable,” said Greg.

But three hours into the trip – the RV broke down.

“All of a sudden, the dashboard lights lit up like a Christmas tree. That was when the panic started kicking in,” said Greg.

“We didn’t know if the RV was going to be able to get fixed or if this was the end of our vacation,” said Lauren.

The RV wasn’t going anywhere—and neither were they.

Stuck in a small town, the family had to find their own way home.

“We felt like we were had been completely abandoned,” said Lauren.

“Dad finally broke down. They got me. It was pretty sad cause it was really just seeing the boys, seeing their face, they were bummed out,” said Greg.

They were even more bummed out when they had to spend $1,106.40 travel expenses, but hoped the RV company would reimburse them.

“So, it was several weeks of going back and forth,” said Lauren.

“It’s just feeling like an absolute drain of trying to get them to move on it,” said Greg.

So they handed the wheel to Solve It 7.

“My dad did say, “why don’t you call Solve It 7? I bet they can help,” said Lauren.

We contacted the RV company.

A spokesperson said they were sorry this happened and sent the Giombetti’s a check.

“After months of waiting, and calls, and emails and questioning, I really thought that money was lost. So, it was just joy that we accomplished it, so thank you so much,” said Lauren.

Is a company giving you the run around? Let us know.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)