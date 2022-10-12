BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a back-to-school stressor! Classes were about to start, and part of one student’s school uniform order was tardy. So, his grandmother called Solve It 7.

Tyler was celebrating some life-changing news.

The Brockton teen received his acceptance letter from a private high school.

“I was very excited,” Tyler said.

Tyler got his computer, books and a backpack to start the school year right.

But he still needed school uniforms.

“I ordered the uniforms in June,” Susan said.

Tyler’s grandmother, Susan, paid $230 for the required clothing.

“They told me two to four weeks. I did everything right. I ordered in plenty of time,” Susan said.

A package came in July but she says the only thing inside was a tie.

“With a packing slip that said everything was back-ordered,” Susan said.

By the end of August, a special occasion dress shirt and two polos showed up, but school started soon and half of the order was still missing.

“I was definitely very concerned,” Tyler said.

“For any child going into a new school, it’s difficult, you do want to fit in,” Susan said.

Susan says she emailed and called the uniform store many times.

“It would stay on hold for maybe an hour or two hours, and then it would automatically disconnect. I cried. There was a couple of times I cried,” Susan said.

Finally, she reached someone.

“I was told to go to another store to purchase his clothes. That was not acceptable. Because first of all, you cashed my check. Where’s my product? That was my problem,” Susan said.

Days before school started, Susan raced out and bought two pairs of pants and shorts for Tyler.

She also called Solve It 7.

We contacted the store. The owner told us he was battling supplier delays and staff shortages. But he refunded Susan for the clothing she had to buy and expedited Tyler’s missing shirts.

“Thank you so much,” Tyler said.

“I want to say thank you. He’s going to be so handsome in his uniforms, and just look forward to a great year,” Susan said.

Is a problem stressing you out? Maybe we can help.

Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com

Or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)