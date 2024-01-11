A New Hampshire woman ordered a phone, but was basically delivered an empty box!

Ashley, her husband, and their kids had a magical time at the Magic Kingdom.

“It was really awesome,” Ashley said.

Until her phone took some tumbles on her trip.

“We rented a stroller at the parks, and there’s like a little like area on the top that you can put things down, and I had put my phone in there multiple times and dropped it out probably about 10 to 12 times on the ground,” Ashley said.

So, Ashley ordered another phone online

“I was super excited to get the phone,” Ashley said.

Her surveillance camera recorded a delivery driver leaving a box on her porch. It was supposed to contain her phone.

“We grabbed the box as soon as we got home,” Ashley said.

Ashley opened it…

“There was just a cellphone charger in there and no phone,” Ashley said. “I was completely shocked.”

She says she was even more shocked when she saw the bottom of the box.

“I turned it over, and I said, ‘There it is!’ Somebody cut the bottom of the box open and then re-taped it with regular clear packing tape. My heart just sank,” Ashley said.

Her home video showed no one else touched the box while it was on her porch.

“It was just sitting there for the 45 minutes until we got home,” Ashley said.

She says she contacted the store, and a representative told her:

“‘We have confirmation that the package was delivered,’ And I said, ‘I understand that you have confirmation that a package was delivered, but I am telling you the package that was delivered was a box that had been tampered with, and my phone was removed prior to delivery.'”

But after several online chats and calls with the company, she was told she would not be getting a refund.

“‘Unfortunately, we consider this matter resolved at this point. Is there anything else that I can help you with?’ I said, ‘You know, you haven’t helped me at all. You’re essentially telling me, the consumer, that I am on the hook for $454 essentially for a cardboard box and a charging cable,'” Ashley said.

That’s when Ashley phoned Solve It 7.

“My entire body was fuming from head to toe,” Ashley said.

We contacted the company. A representative told us:

We provided a refund to this customer and are sorry for any inconvenience.

Ashley got her money back.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Ashley said. “I appreciate it.”

