BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Years of work—and one final test.

But a Braintree man’s path to be a master electrician license was blocked—without warning or explanation.

Looking for answers, he turned to Solve It 7.

“My father was a plumber and he said it was dirty work so he told me not to do that. My uncle was a carpenter and said that was hard work so I decided I didn’t want to do that… I became an electrician,” said Kyle Sampson.

After working as an electrician for 18 years, Kyle was ready to start his own company.

“It’s Kyle P. Sampson Electrical,” said Kyle.

Building that business would take more than just experience.

“I had a year of class and then I also had to work in the field for over a year. I put a lot of prep into my career,” said Kyle.

But when it was time to take his master electrical exam —he couldn’t get it scheduled.

“When I went to schedule my exam, I was unable to do that online and when I contacted the testing company they told me there was a block on the account,” said Kyle.

He says no one could tell him why—and every time he asked, he got a different answer.

“That it was just a matter of time, it will work itself out. I hit a brick wall,” said Kyle.

He had to take, and pass, the exam within a year. Time was ticking.

“After three months of going back and forth that only gives me nine months to pass the exam. It’s almost like they don’t care that someone else’s life is in the balance here,” said Kyle.

Feeling powerless – Kyle contacted Solve It 7 to take charge.

“I helped myself along this journey and I got to the point where I couldn’t help myself anymore,” said Kyle.

We reached out to the exam provider.

A spokesperson blamed the delay on a pending background check.

Within 24 hours—the block was gone.

“It was a big relief, it was a weight lifted off my shoulders for sure. I actually got the chills when I got through, like I finally made it. Thank you Solve It 7, for everything that you do,” said Kyle.

