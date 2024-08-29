WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man was frustrated after his new shower door was installed incorrectly. After he tried for a year and a half to get it fixed, he turned to Solve It 7.

Robert Barlow realized it was time to install a handicap-accessible shower.

“I got a lot of health issues. I’m 100 percent disabled Vietnam veteran, I’m 75. My wife’s got health issues, it’s just her and I,” said Barlow.

The couple spent $1,900 to make their shower safer, but quickly noticed something wrong with the door.

“The hinges weren’t right, plus the shower door. When they installed it, they had it opening in. If it hangs in, you’ll never get out of the shower,” said Barlow.

Barlow immediately called the company and asked them to fix the problem. He had been waiting a year and a half.

“You give someone your word, you should follow through it. You don’t take someone’s money and then just forget about them. I’m at the end of my rope,” said Barlow.

So he turned to Solve It 7.

“I watch channel seven, and I’m saying, you know, maybe they’d do something for me,” said Barlow.

Now it was our turn to ask the questions. We reached out to the company and the owner fixed the shower door the very next week.

“I’ll tell you, anybody got an issue, call you. Be honest with you, because you’re the only one who did anything for me. The talk is cheap. Seeing is believing, and you were right on it, you looked into it and you solved it, and I appreciate it,” said Barlow.

Need help closing the door on a problem? Maybe we can help. Give us a call at 617-367-7777. Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

