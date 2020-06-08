Solve It 7: Sidewalk Worries

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In Dorchester, the Griffin family’s roots run deep.

“This is the house my father bought in 1958,” says Barbara Boyd, whose mother, Margie Griffin still lives in the triple-decker house near Franklin Park.

Margie met her husband during World War II and settled in Boston to raise her family.

“She fed us. She taught us how to respect and love other people,” says Barbara. “She’s just a great mom.”

Now well into her 90’s, Margie takes pleasure in the little things, like sitting in her kitchen and enjoying time with her children. But in recent years, there’s been one neighborhood problem that’s been cracking her peace of mind.

“I don’t understand why this sidewalk cannot be fixed,” Margie says.

The family says the sidewalk outside their front door has been a problem since the early 2000’s. Not just because it looks bad, but mostly because of safety concerns and the added worry that sidewalk cracks running into their basement could damage the home’s foundation. Barbara says her family reached out to the city of Boston multiple times over the years both in person and over the phone, but couldn’t get the problem fixed.

“I don’t know,” says Barbara. “I don’t understand. Maybe they’re very busy.”

Barbara was ready to give up until she got some advice from another family member.

“My sister in Brockton said, ‘Barbara, call 7. They always help people,'” she says.

We reached out to the city and a public works department spokesperson told us that a crew did perform some patchwork repairs in 2018. He didn’t think there were any more plans to fix the sidewalk but promised to look into it.

When we followed up, he told us the sidewalk was in the pipeline to be fully replaced this spring once the weather warmed up.

A few months later, the Griffin family was overjoyed to see a full team smoothing over their worrisome walkway.

“We could not believe it when we saw them working out front,” says Barbara. When her mother looked outside from her balcony and saw the crew working, she was overwhelmed.

“There were tears in her eyes,” says Barbara.

The family is thankful they could help provide some peace of mind to the woman who has provided them with so much.

“We need people that we can trust,” says Barbara. “And we can trust 7[News]. You all really care for the people.”

Barbara tells us her mother is staying inside because of the coronavirus, but can’t wait to get out and enjoy her new sidewalk once it’s safe to do so. And a big thanks to the city work crews for getting it fixed.

