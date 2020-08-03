Solve It 7: Sneaker Snafu

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sneaker lovers have been seeking out Adidas’ iconic three-striped shoe brand for decades. In 2013, the company upped the ante, teaming up with rapper Kanye West to re-launch his coveted creation: Yeezys.

“They’re very limited and very popular,” says Marcus Corridon, an avid sneaker collector from Dorchester.

Marcus should know. He’s been collecting sneakers since he was a kid. Nearly 100 pairs of hard-to-get kicks fill his bedroom, except for – you guessed it – the Yeezys. Marcus says he’s been trying to get a pair for about 10 years!

“If you don’t get them at the store for the retail price, you’re probably going to spend a lot of money to try to get them afterwards,” he says.

This past June, Marcus had another chance. The new Yeezy Quantums were set to go on sale and he was ready.

“You set your alarm clock and you just wait until that time comes,” he says of the day the shoes were set to go on sale.

Prepared with his computer and credit card, Marcus went to the adidas web site when the time was right, hoping for the best. He waited for 45 minutes in a virtual line, but ultimately got what he was looking for.

“Surprisingly, I got a pair,” he says. “It said confirmed, you have gotten a pair of Yeezy Quantums.”

Thrilled with his $250 purchase, Marcus says he got a shipping confirmation email from Adidas hours later. The shoes were scheduled to arrive via FedEx in two days.

“I was so excited,” says Marcus. “I must have felt like a kid at the amusement park.”

But this roller coaster ride was going down fast. On delivery day, Marcus checked the tracking information. He says it showed his package was on the FedEx truck and out for delivery. But it never came.

Disappointed, Marcus checked again. The delivery was rescheduled for the next day. Then rescheduled again for the following week.

“Never got them,” Marcus says.

Three different delivery dates and still no sneakers. Marcus called FedEx several times and even went to the distribution center, but nobody could find his costly kicks. With no shoes and out $250, Marcus needed help, so he contacted Solve It 7.

“[I] finally got a pair of Yeezys and it somehow disappeared,” he says.

We reached out to FedEx, but go the same bad news: they still hadn’t been able to find the missing sneakers. The representative apologized for the package misplacement, refunded Marcus’s money, and promised to deliver the Yeezys at no charge if they found them.

“[I’m] happy to see the money back,” Marcus says. And he already has his eyes on a new pair of sneakers.

“Thank you to Solve It 7 helping me with my dilemma,” he says. “And helping spread the word so this doesn’t happen to somebody else in the future.”

Do you have a problem that has you running in circles? Lace-up those shoes, race over to your phone or computer and send us an email at SolveIt7@WHDH.com or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)